Madhuri Dixit won’t contest elections for BJP: spokesman

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit will not be contesting elections on the ticket of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), her spokesman has clarified.



The spokesman the reports Madhuri will be contesting elections from Pune for BJP are ‘false and speculative’

Earlier, Indian media reported that the ruling BJP has shortlisted Madhuri to contest 2019 general elections from Pune.

A senior BJP leader told NDTV the party is seriously considering giving candidature to Madhuri Dixit in the 2019 general elections. We think the Pune Lok Sabha constituency will be better for the Bollywood actor.

A senior state BJP leader told Press Trust of India that the actress name has been shortlisted for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

The 51-year-old actor has featured in many Bollywood films, including Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dil To Pagal Hai, Saajan and Devdas.

She made her debut in 1984 with film "Abodh".