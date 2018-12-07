Fire meets ice: HBO releases first teaser for final season of Game of Thrones

HBO released the first teaser for the final season of GOT on Thursday.



The teaser captioned ‘Fire and Ice’, shows frost descending over Westeros, symbolizing the slow march of the White Walkers south beyond the Wall.

The wolf of the House Stark can be seen frozen over so as the dragon which can be assumed as the belonging of House Targaryen.



The fire then rises from the south, enveloping the lion of House Lannister, until fire and ice clashed in a battle which can be assumed as going to be epic.

The teaser dropped after the Comic Con experience in Brazil, where creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss were on hand to greet fans. They were joined by Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, and John Bradley, aka Samwell Tarly.

Bradley said it was during the initial table read in Belfast prior to filming the first season that the cast got a sense of “what a huge deal this show would be.”

“That’s when it started to feel real,” he said.

Williams asked Weiss and Benioff when they first figured out how the epic fantasy series would end, and the creators revealed that the plan came together at the end of the third season.

They also revealed that Williams’ role as Arya was the hardest to cast, while they had the easiest time deciding on Mark Addy to play King Robert Baratheon.