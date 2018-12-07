Overwhelmed boy crawls away from Queen Elizabeth

LONDON: A nine-year-old boy became so overwhelmed meeting Queen Elizabeth that he dropped to the floor and crawled out of the room, UPI reported on Friday.



Video filmed during the queen''s visit to the Coram children''s charity in London caught the moment the British monarch met Nathan Grant, 9, and his adoptive parents, David and Carrie Grant.

The footage shows the boy, apparently star-struck, drop to the ground and crawl to the door.

"Bye", he shouts as he exits the room, eliciting laughter from onlookers.