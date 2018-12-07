Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh to host Golden Globes 2019

Hollywood’s famed actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will be taking on the stage at next year’s Golden Globes as the hosts, following suit of Seth Meyers who hosted the 2018 show.



The news was shared by Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) President Meher Tatna about the pair who had scoffed at the La La La Land hitch through a skit that was well-received by the audience.

"We're excited to welcome Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg as co-hosts of Hollywood's party of the year,” Tatna had announced.

“Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television and we can't wait see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage," she added further.

Co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy also released a statement about the Brooklyn-99 and Grey’s Anatomy stars, saying: "Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event. They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night.”