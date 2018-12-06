Latest from the Nick and Priyanka fairy-tale wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ dreamy royal wedding all anyone could talk about now with the freshly-released pictures from inside their extravagant ceremonies amplifying the exhilaration of fans even more.



In candid moments captured beautifully at the wedding reception in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, the heartwarming pictures show the pure euphoria and love shared by the two families.

With cheers and celebrations all around, the duo can be seen exchanging garlands as the two are lifted up in the air during their varmala ceremony.



In another glimpse of their dreamy affair, the new bride can be seen walking down the stairs of the palace in her complete red Sabyasachi ensemble with her brothers holding a ‘chaadar’ over her head.



A closer look at the bride has also been circulating which shows her lifting up her dupatta, wearing minimal makeup and heavy jewelry.



Family photos from the pair’s Christian wedding have also been making rounds showing Priyanka surrounded by her new in-laws.



On the other hand, the couple had also decided to reenact their photo from the Met Gala last year wearing their Ralph Lauren attires in both.









