CJP stresses on raising public awareness to control population growth

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar Wednesday stressed upon the need for raising awareness among the masses for controlling alarming rate of population growth in the country to achieve economic prosperity and raise living standard of the people.



He was addressing a symposium on population growth in Pakistan titled "Call for Action" here at the Supreme Court building.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was the chief guest.

The CJP said Pakistan’s population was projected to double in next 30 years while nothing had been done on the issue during last 30 years.

“If we could sure that our children would have enough to eat, they are healthy, and attend school and their mothers enjoy good health, it would be a great achievement.

"But in the current situation with our hands tied by severe economic constrains and without the ability to make required transformative investments in human development, we can really look upon massive numbers as promising potential and view population growth rate with a sentiment other than alarm.”

The chief justice said all the stakeholders, including policy makers, legislators, care providers, civil society activists and religious scholars, must play their role in unison to support responsible parenthood behaviours.

Addressing the prime minister, he said, "Allah blesses us with a virtuous and honest prime minister in shape of Imran Khan, however, I would like to draw his attention to the old and outdated laws prevailing in the country.”

The judiciary was unable to perform its duties for dispensation of justice due to the backward laws, which were made centuries ago, he said, adding new laws should be made.

The parliament was the supreme institution of the country and it was its duty to legislate, he added.

The chief justice also drew attention of the executive to provide adequate sources to the judiciary to meet the present day challenges.

If required laws and sources were made available to the judiciary then unexpected results could be achieved for dispensation of justice, he added.

Ministers, politicians, ambassadors and judges attended the symposium.