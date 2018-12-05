Mahira Khan’s witty reply to a troll

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan cleverly responded to a troll who said she isn’t getting work after her pictures with ‘Ranveer Kapoor’ went viral.

Mahira congratulated cricketer Mohammad Hafeez on his innings and send best wishes to the all-rounder on his retirement announcement from Test cricket on Tuesday through her Twitter handle.

However, a troll commented on her post saying, “Lgta hai koi khaas kaam nahin mil rha jab say ranveer kapoor waali pictures out hueen (Looks like you are not getting any work since your pictures with Ranveer Kapoor were leaked online).”

Khan did not lash out but gave a cool, calm and witty reply by writing, “Ranbir*”

Fans praised the actress for her smart reply.

The 33 years old actress was under fire last year when her pictures with Ranbir Kapoor while smoking leaked online. She faced heavy criticism over those pictures. However, she replied in an interview that she does not live for the world; nonetheless the actress apologized for the controversy.













