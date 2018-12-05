Watch: Priyanka dancing at airport, makes Nick smile

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ lavish wedding celebrations have brought the world media in whirlwind. The couple got married in a Christian and a traditional Indian wedding on December 1 and 2 at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur.



On December 3, the newlywed left Jodhpur. A video from the airport is being circulated on social media in which Bollywood’s Desi Girl can be seen doing a little dance while Nick looked at her all-in-love.

As the jealous singer recalls in an interview to a PEOPLE, the wedding was ‘highly emotional’.

"The emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me," Nick said.

"You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional."

Before wedding functions, the couple also celebrated a mehendi ceremony and a concert like sangeet. Priyanka and Sophie Turner set the stage on fire with their moves on both Bollywood and Hollywood songs.

Nick's father Papa Jonas welcomed Priyanka to the family, with a loving message for the newlyweds. He shared a picture of Priyanka twirling in her radiant outfit and captioned the photo, "What an amazing experience! Congratulations @nickjonas and @priyankachopra on your marriage. I love you both, Dad.’