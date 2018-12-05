Salman Khan tops Forbes India Celebrity 100 list; Deepika highest paid woman celebrity

Bajrangi Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan has topped Forbes India’s 2018 list of richest Indian celebrities with earnings amounting to INR253.25 crore.



On the back of ₹253.25 crore earned through his film releases, television appearances and brand endorsements between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018, the 52-year-old actor became India’s highest-paid celebrity on the list for the third consecutive year.

Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli has followed Salman Khan with total earnings of Rs. 228.04crore. Akshay Kumar bagged third position with the total gross of Rs. 185 crore this year.

Bollywood diva, Deepika Padukone bagged fourth position with the earnings of Rs. 114crore for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Forbes India also revealed that Deepika was the first woman celeb to break into the top 5 of the list. Ramleela actress has become the highest earning celebrity woman.

Shahrukh Khan has slipped down by 33 percent from second position to 13th position in the list as he had no release in between October 2017 and September 2018. The Don’s earnings were estimated at Rs 56 crore.

Priyanka Chopra, who has recently got married to American singer Nick Jonas, has slipped down from 7 to 49 position with earnings of only Rs. 18 crore.

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar holds a unique distinction of featuring in the top 10 every year. Though he retired from the game in 2013, his earnings stood at 80 crore this year compared to the average of 73.12 crore over the past seven years. Brand Tendulkar is intact and going strong.

15 celebrities from South Indian Cinema also made it to the list. Nayantara in the only woman from south India to make it to the 100’s list of Forbes’ richest Indian celebrity.