Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone bury the hatchet!

Bollywood divas Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone seem to have bury the hatchet as the former is started following the latter on social media



Katrina Kaif was cited as the reason by Indian media for a break up between DP and Ranbir Kapoor.

Although the affair between Katrina K and Ranbir K had ended a few years ago, both the actresses continued to avoid each other until recently when DP tied the knot with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh.

Katrian K was invited by DP to her wedding reception and she also wished the couple on their marriage on the photosharing app Instagram.

Katrina Kaif recently shared multiple pictures from photoshoot on Instagram and DP has liked them putting an end to the hostility between them.