Wed Dec 05, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 5, 2018

Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone bury the hatchet!

Entertainment

Web Desk
Bollywood divas Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone seem to have bury the hatchet as the former is started following the latter on social media

Katrina Kaif was cited as the reason by Indian media for a break up between DP and Ranbir Kapoor.

Although the affair between Katrina K and Ranbir K had ended a few years ago, both the actresses continued to avoid each other until recently when DP tied the knot with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh.

Katrina Kaif arrives to attend wedding reception of Deepika and Ranvir

Katrian K was invited by DP to her wedding reception and she also wished  the couple on their marriage on the photosharing app Instagram. 

Katrina Kaif recently shared  multiple pictures from  photoshoot on Instagram and DP has  liked them putting an end to the hostility  between them.

