Actor-comedian Kevin Hart will host 2019 Oscars

The Hollywood comedian and actor Kevin Hart has announced his selection for 91st Oscar in an Instagram statement on Tuesday. He revealed that hosting the awards show “has been a goal on my list for a long time.”



"For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to," Hart wrote. "I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time."

“To be able to join the legendary list of hosts that have graced the stage is unbelievable,” he added.