Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas condemned by PETA for animal abuse at wedding ceremony

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in holy matrimony with American hunk Nick Jonas on December 1 and 2 in traditional Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies.



The couple that was in Jodhpur to revel in celebrations of their grand nuptials recently has met with trouble as it has been criticised by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India for hurting animals at their wedding ceremony reportedly.

Nick and Priyanka have invited criticism from the organisation that has disapproved of using horses and elephants at the ceremony:

As per reports, groom Nick entered the wedding venue atop a horse and the couple later took a tour of the Umaid Bhawan Palace while seated on an elephant.

PETA says that "elephants live in chains and horses are controlled with whips and spiked bits" to perform as needed at weddings and that their wedding "was not a happy day for animals".



"Priyanka has been ill served by not being advised of the firestorm that would be caused by participating in animal abuse,” said PETA India CEO Manilal Valliyate.

He added in a statement, "It doesn't make a person look big or glamorous to promote cruelty to animals who has no choice but to serve. It makes them look small. Overwhelmingly, these days PETA is delighted to see so many celebrities feel passionately about protecting animals.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka was also criticised for the fireworks that went off at her wedding. She had previously requested fans to not use firecrackers during Diwali to reduce air pollution that is harmful for asthma patients like her.



