UAE visa amnesty for illegal residents extended by one month

DUBAI: UAE on Monday announced to extend the amnesty scheme for illegal residents in the country for another one month on the occasion of the UAE National Day.

According to local media, The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (FAIC) has given amnesty seekers another 30 days until December 31 to avail of the scheme. The extension will count from December 2 and will be valid for one month. While the processing of amnesty applications will continue from Tuesday, December 4.

It is learnt that the leadership is keen to give the applicants an opportunity to modify their status and get job opportunities in UAE.

Immigration centres across the UAE will begin to look into applications of amnesty seekers who had already started the procedures. Those applicants will get a chance to complete their procedures.

The FIAC had earlier extended the amnesty scheme for 30 days because there was some delay in processing applications at the start of the amnesty period due to some technical issues.

The consulates and embassies are instructed to fully cooperate and push for greater efficiency in processing the documents for their citizens in time.

