Arnold Schwarzenegger promises to visit Pakistan

Former California Governor and Hollywood superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger has promised to come to Pakistan, Prime Minister's Advisor for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam shared on Monday.



Aslam shared the news via his official twitter handle stating, “Just met with @Schwarzenegger who’s promised to come to #Pakistan to highlight our extreme climate vulnerability.”

PM’s Advisor for Climate Change is representing Pakistan at the 24th Conference of the Parties (COP24) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change taking place in Poland.

The Terminator actor attended COP24 with Alexander Van der Bellen who is the current President of Austria.

Approximately 200 nations who signed up to the 2015 Paris climate deal must finalize a rulebook this month to limit global temperature rises to well below two Degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit), and to the safer cap of 1.5C if possible.

However the rate of climate change is faster than mankind's response.

With just one Celsius of warming so far, the raging wildfires, extreme drought and mega-storms made worse by rising sea-levels are destroying the planet.