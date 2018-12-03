Ranveer Singh starrer 'Simmba' releases official trailer

The official trailer of Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan as the lead pair, dropped online today. The 2-minute 54-second trailer has high-octane action sequences, whistle-worthy dialogues and a cute love story brewing amid all of this.



The trailer opens with Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham from Shetty’s other film franchise, and introducing Ranveer’s character. Ranveer Singh plays Sangram Bhalerao in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. He is shown as a local hoodlum in the beginning, but transforms into a more responsible person as the trailer progresses. When woman he treats as his sister is killed, Bhalerao takes it upon himself to bring down the rapists who murdered her.

Ranveer Singh had earlier termed Simmba a complete entertainer and his biggest film. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “It has been a mind, soul enhancing experience. Rohit sir is the king of the genre. I am growing as an artiste. It is not easy to be performing, acting in mainstream films as there is comedy, drama, action, etc. It is my biggest film and I am very excited about it. It is going to be a full on family entertainer and I want to be part of films like this in future.”

The Hindi remake of 2015 Telugu film Temper, Simmba, marks the first collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty, is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Pictures. The film is written by Vakkantham Vamsi. It will hit the screens on December 28.

The actor will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, in which he plays a street rapper and Kabir Khan’s 83, in which he is essaying Kapil Dev’s role; the film is based on the underdog Indian cricket team winning the cricket World Cup in 1983.