Rumored Bollywood couples at Deepika and Ranveer's reception

With love in the air, Bollywood fanatics are eyeing all celebrities who are rumored to be together, in the hopes of carousing for more big B-Town weddings.



The recently-held reception of megastars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh brought the industry’s bigwigs together under one roof and as the stars poured in, all Bollywood buffs could notice was who arrived with whom.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal:

The two arrived hand-in-hand and have been dating for an extensive period, maintaining the stability of their relationship. The two have been allegedly together since before Varun had made his Bollywood debut. In spite of them making numerous public appearances together, the two are keen on keeping their personal lives away from the limelight.





Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani:

The two landed at the reception together and are rumored to be in a relationship. However, neither of the two have directly addressed the buzz.





Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani:

Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan too attended the wedding alongside her ladylove with whom his relationship had been affirmed as he let the cat out of the bag saying he does not wish to “rush about anything.” Khan had divorced actor Malaika Arora back in 2017.





Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar:

This marks the first time the Rock On star was seen alongside his rumored girlfriend Shibani Dandekar with whom he has still not admitted to being in a relationship with.





Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora:

While the two were recently tangled amongst wedding rumors, this was the only rumored couple at the reception who arrived separately. The pair, despite not making things officially public, have dropped hints with their social media PDA and their outings together.



