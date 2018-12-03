Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas exchange garlands in traditional Hindu ceremony

After power couple Priyanka and Nick had a blast amidst their friends and families at the majestic mehndi and sangeet ceremonies that unfolded over the weekend, the stars tied the knot in a Hindu wedding ceremony on Sunday.



Priyanka and Nick became man and wife after their Christian wedding concluded on December 1 where they both wore Ralph Lauren.

The duo’s vibrant Hindu ceremony as per Indian customs and traditions included haldi, chuda and saat pheras, which began as early as 8 in the morning and went on till wee hours.

An Indian daily quoted a source as saying, "The functions started as early as 8 am yesterday. The ceremonies kicked off with a puja; Nick was intrigued as he joined his bride for the mauli ceremony [where the sacred thread is tied on the wrists of the groom and bride]. Priyanka's brother Siddharth was constantly by the Jonases' side, explaining the significance of each ritual to them. Priyanka even indulged in a quick haldi ceremony before enjoying the chura ceremony in the afternoon. As per the custom, her uncle gifted her 21 bangles which were bathed in milk and rose petals.”

It added, “Her friends, including Arpita Khan Sharma, Srishti Behl Arya, Anjula Acharia and cousin Parineeti Chopra, followed it up by tying kalira.”

Priyanka looked gorgeous as she was dressed in red.

According to India Today, the Hindu wedding started at 6 p.m. after the sehrabandi puja, which requires a family member to tie the groom’s turban.



“A cheer went up among the guests as the bride and groom came face- to- face at the mandap. Priyanka teared up during the jaimala session," added the source.

The white wedding was just as spectacular and spotless as the Hindu wedding, and had Nick dedicate a song to his better half.

As per media reports, the Christian wedding was followed by a five-course lavish meal, prepared by chefs who were handpicked by the couple.