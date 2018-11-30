What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Daily Horoscope For Friday, November 30, 2018

ARIES



(March 21-April 19)

Even though someone at home might be on your case (it could be a parent or an older relative), this is still a happy day for you. Expect to meet new people and see new places.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Just let your worries go today, because lovely financial opportunities are at hand. For some, these opportunities will translate into chances to buy something unusual or high-tech.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You feel restless and ready for fun today. You’re eager for adventure, even though you feel a bit squeezed for cash. Oh well. (Join the club; we number in the millions.)

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Don’t let an older relative get you down today. Slough off criticisms. A secret surprise that pleases you is hiding somewhere.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You likely will meet someone new and interesting today, especially in a group setting. This person intrigues you!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Someone older might be critical of you today. Give this little thought, because others, especially bosses, parents and VIPs will surprise you in a pleasant way.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Although someone in a position of authority might discourage you, surprise opportunities to travel will pick up your spirits. New contacts with people from other cultures are likely.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Unexpected gifts and goodies might come your way today, just in time to offset discouraging news about travel plans. You win some; you lose some.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a winning day for dealing with partners and close friends, in large measure because others are glad to see you. (However, it’s not a good day to discuss shared property.)

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Opportunities to improve your job or, perhaps, to get new high-tech equipment exist for you today. New changes with co-workers or staff might please you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Unexpected flirtations could spark into something romantic for some of you today. Surprise invitations to parties or social events also might occur. Stay light on your feet and ready to play!

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Your home routine will be pleasantly changed today. A friend might drop by, or you might buy yourself a new, high-tech toy. This will be a nice lift, because children might be a challenge.