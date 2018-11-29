Usman Khawaja to outscore Virat Kohli in Test series: Ricky Ponting

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has predicted Usman Khawaja to pip Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the highest run scorer in the upcoming four-match Test series.

“He’s on top of his game, his record in Australia is outstanding,” Ponting said of Khawaja. “As much of a threat that the Indian fast bowlers might pose, I think he’s got a game that can cope with it here in Australia.”

Ponting is quoted as saying by cricket.com.au that Khawaja is his favourite to finish as the leading run scorer and finish man of the series. He feels the opener can carry the excellent form he showed in the recent Test series against Pakistan in the UAE.

“Right now he’s in a really good place, the selectors backed him through that UAE tour, gave him a chance and he came out (better) on the other side of that. With the skill that he’s got and maybe a bit more belief in his own game than ever before, I think he’s got the perfect package to have a great summer.”



Ponting also said that making pace-friendly pitches in the first two Tests would help both Khawaja and his team mates. “(Khawaja) will just pip Kohli,” said Ponting. “Kohli will play well I’m sure because he does everywhere he goes and had a great series against Australia last time. Just where they’re starting in Adelaide and Perth – if they leave something in them, Kohli is a bit more vulnerable in those conditions than Melbourne and Sydney.”

“I’d love to see the pitches have a little bit in them because I think our batters will bat better against their (bowlers) with something in them than their (batters) will against ours,” Ponting explained.

Ponting predicts a 2-1 scoreline at the end of the series in favour of Australia. He factored in India’s history Down Under. “We’re talking 40 years of history with India coming to Australia and not being able to win because of the fast, bouncy nature of our pitches so I’d love to see them that way,” he said.

The first Test will start on December 6 in Adelaide.