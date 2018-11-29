'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' to return for a second installment

One of this year’s crowd-favorite romantic comedies, ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ after garnering a hefty fan following is ready to set sail for its sequel.



According to a report by E! News, that unleashed euphoria among fans, the Netflix original is coming back for a sequel with more to follow perhaps as this is reportedly one of the first movies being discussed.”

The second installation is coming as part of Paramount Pictures and Netflix’s newly minted multi-picture deal.

The Susan Johnson directorial that swiftly became Netflix’s most-streamed original films, stars Lana Condor alongside Noah Centineo.

The film received special acclaim for featuring an Asian star into a lead role, something that still remains unconventional in the American cinematic universe.

In hints dropped by Johnson as well the suggestion made by the post-credit scene from the first film, another heartthrob named John Ambrose McClaren might be knocking on Laura Jean’s door as well.

We're so invested in Peter and Lara Jean, that seeing them go through struggles is going to be hard but also something everybody can relate to. The next shiny face comes in and you're like, 'Oh shoot, this guy's really nice too. What do I do?'" Johnson told ET.