I knew Deepika was the one, was waiting for marriage since three years: Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have taken over not just headlines but the hearts of romantics all around with their extravagant wedding and the impeccable tale of love.



The 34-year-old Simmba actor in conversation with Filmfare revealed that he knew he wanted Deepika to be the mother of his future children since almost three years but had kept hush.

Revealing that he had been waiting for his ladylove to be on the same page as him, the megastar stated: “I’ve been thinking about marriage seriously for almost three years now. I was just waiting, I told her the minute you say so, we’ll do it.”

“I’ve been ready for a while. I was just waiting for Deepika to be ready. It would happen whenever she had decided. I was fully ready and raring to go,” he added.

On the topic of their grand and elaborate wedding at Lake Como in Italy, Ranveer revealed: “Whatever her vision of getting married, I wanted her to realise it. Whatever she wanted, it was done exactly in that manner. She deserves every bit of it.”

Moreover, he unveiled that only six months down the relationship with Deepika and he knew that she was the one: “I knew all too well that this is the woman I’m going to marry. This is the woman who would become the mother of my children.”