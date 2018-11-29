Happy birthday Fawad Khan!

The Khoobsurat actor who was born on 29 November 1981 has received birthday wishes on social media from not only Pakistan but also from across the border.

The actor who stole the hearts of a million with his mesmerising singing skills and jaw-dropping acting in TV drama serials like Dastaan, Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai has been on a high in his career after receiving appreciation from fans and critics alike.

Fawad came in the local scene with his alternative rock band, Entity Paradigm, in the early 2000s. He became a household name in music after the release of the band’s debut album, 'Irtiqa', in 2003; at the same time, Fawad's acting skills continued to make an amazing impression all over the country in the sit-com drama, Jutt and Bond.

His dialogue delivery and expressions made him stand out from his contemporaries and left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions of his fans.

The actor not only sprinkled his magic in TV dramas but also on big screens in movies like Shoaib Mansoor’s Khuda Kay Liye. He also made appearances in Bollywood movies as a leading man like Disney’s Khubsurat, Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Fawad Khan was not only named in the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2017, but also considered one of the most liked and talented male stars in the country.

Team The News International wishes Fawad Afzal Khan a very happy birthday.