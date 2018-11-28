Film on displaced persons screened

ISLAMABAD: A documentary film ''Displaced'' featuring the lives of those displaced from their hometown in search for employment, was screened here late Wednesday at the residence of Ambassador of Belgium by United Nations Information Center(UNIC) in Islamabad.

The film screening was part of the 16-day International Film Festival highlighting human rights through cinematography arranged by UNIC, in collaboration with European Union to mark the 70 years of Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Directed and Written by Volkan Uce, film “Displaced” is a documentary about the stories of four-third generation European, Turks who left their hometowns and comes to Istanbul in search of their own identities.

The title of the film is taken from Charles Bukowski's eponymous poem.

One of its lines is “I'm not like other people''.

Other people are like other people.

The young people in Volkan Uce's “Displaced” know the experience of being different and without a home Bukowski talks about.

Sinan, Zule, Orhan and Bahar spent their childhood and youth in Belgium and the Netherlands before they moved (back) to Istanbul, their grandparents' home country.

Over a period of four years from 2011 to 2015, Uce follows the Belgian-Turkish or Dutch-Turkish migrants on their quest for identity, jobs and personal happiness.

In the face of the political upheavals in Turkey, their European socialization takes on a different significance.