FM Qureshi condemns IED attack on Nato troops in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: oreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday strongly condemned the IED attack on the Resolute Support Mission Servicemen in Ghazni, Afghanistan, resulting in killing and injury to the US service members.



He expresses heartfelt sympathies and condolences on behalf of people and government of Pakistan to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones and pray for swift recovery of the injured, said a statement issued by the foreign office here.

Pakistan stands in solidarity with the US government and its people in this hour of grief, the foreign minister added.