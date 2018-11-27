InSight: First pictures from Mars

Insight, NASA's spacecraft, landed on the red planet amid cheers and applause. It was the NASA's eight successful landing on Mars aimed at

listening for quakes and tremors as a way to unveil the Red Planet´s inner mysteries, how it formed billions of years ago and, by extension, how other rocky planets like Earth took shape.

"Ultimately, the day is coming when we land humans on Mars," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said, adding that the goal is to do so by the mid 2030s.

The Insight spacecraft cost $993 million and took seven years from design to launch to landing, according to Reuters.

After landing successfully landing on Mars, the spacecraft has also sent first images of the red plant.

"The Instrument Deployment Camera (IDC), located on the robotic arm of NASA's InSight lander, took this picture of the Martian surface on Nov. 26, 2018, the same day the spacecraft touched down on the Red Planet. The camera's transparent dust cover is still on in this image, to prevent particulates kicked up during landing from settling on the camera's lens. This image was relayed from InSight to Earth via NASA's Odyssey spacecraft, currently orbiting Mars," NASA posted this picture on its website with the caption.



A Twitter account created by the name of NASA InSight, shared an animated video which shows the lander 's twin solar arrays opening and collecting sunlight on the surface of Mars.



