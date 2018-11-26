Karan Johar on #MeToo: When a woman comes out, she is right and you believe her

Indian film producer and talk show host Karan Johar stepped forward in the midst of the #MeToo upheaval endorsing the movement while adding that believing the victims is essential.



The Bollywood bigwig speaking at a panel discussion at We The Women conclave voiced out his opinions on masculinity and believing the victim when they shares their experiences of sexual harassment.

"When I read so many of those narratives and stories, they broke my heart. It made me realise we cannot be complicit to this and you have to wake up, smell the coffee and be active about it,” he stated.

The film director further stated: “Every woman, who has a voice, has to be respected, applauded for coming out, and it is essential to believe every given voice. You cannot say there’s no proof. That is a lame, masculine thing to say. When a woman comes out, she expresses her heart out, she is right and you believe her."

Moreover, the Koffee with Karan host went on to add: “Internally, we have always had our system in place. We have all the commissions in place. But they have been re-energised and re-activated now. There’s a huge sense of accountability that has set in not only in my company but also us in general."