Strict security for Shahrukh Khan at Hockey World Cup opening ceremony

Famed Bollywood actor, Shahrukh Khan’s security arrangements are to be made tighter as threats to throw ink on him, during his visit for Hockey World Cup, was made by a local outfit.

Khan is likely to be present at the inaugural ceremony of the Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, India on November 27.

Talking to Indian media, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the city, Anup Sahu said, “We will take adequate security measures for the visit of Shah Rukh Khan during Hockey World Cup. However, the schedule of the actor’s visit is yet to be received”.

The Kalinga Sena, a local outfit had earlier issued the threat to throw ink on the actor’s face and stage black flag demonstration. The outfit is accusing him of insulting Odisha through his film Ashoka that was released 17 years ago.

Hemant Rath, the head of the local outfit had alleged that the film had dishonored the states culture and its people by portraying the Kalinga war in a wrong manner and has demanded an apology from Shah Rukh Khan for hurting the sentiments of the Odisha people in the film.