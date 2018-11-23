close
November 23, 2018
Deepika Padukone shares a new picture from Bengaluru reception

Deepika Padukone shared a picture two days after Bengaluru reception in which she is posing in the traditional desi wedding pose with her husband, Ranveer Singh on Friday.

Mrs Ranveer posted this picture on her official twitter handle on Friday post Bengaluru reception.

In the picture husband Ranveer is standing in black sherwani with golden design and Deepika is sitting on the chair in a golden sari with sindoor prominent on her head while Ranveer has his hand on the chair’s back.

This desi style pose is a must for any wedding.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding has become the talk of the town and internet is flooding with their wedding and reception pictures.

One fan really sums it up for us writing, “I swear I have more Deepika Ranveer wedding pics on my phone than my actual family wedding pics,”

