WATCH: Disney’s The Lion King remake first trailer out now

Disney’s live-action remake of the 1994 classic The Lion King just released its very first trailer. The 90 seconds teaser debuted on Thanksgiving Day.



Directed by Jon Favreau, who previously directed the 2016 live-action film The Jungle Book, fans of the original 1994 film will instantly be transported the famous Circle of Life.

“Everything the light touches is our kingdom. But a king’s time as ruler rises and falls like the sun,” Mufasa said in a voiceover as the camera panned over the African landscape.

"One day the sun will set on my time here, and will rise with you as the new king," Jones continues.



Then fans get a glimpse of Rafiki and little Simba at Pride Rock in the iconic scene in the original movie.

James Earl Jones reprises his role as Mufasa and is joined by Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Simba’s mother Sarabi, John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon.

"They need to have a new end credits song," revealed Sir Elton earlier this year. "There's going to be four of our songs in the film, from the original: 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight', 'Hakuna Matata', 'I Just Can't Wait To Be King' and 'Circle of Life'.

Disney announced the film in September 2017 after his update of The Jungle Book became a box office and critical hit. (A sequel is already in the works.) As with that film, the new Lion King is expected to use performance-capture technology and computer-generated imagery to bring its animal characters to life. It will also include songs from the original movie.

The Lion King held the title of top-grossing animated film of all time for several years after bringing in $968.8 million at the global box office. Its music earned it two Academy Awards and it was adapted into a Tony-winning Broadway musical.

In addition to The Lion King, Disney has live-action reboots of Mulan, The Little Mermaid, Dumbo, and Aladdin in the works.

'The Lion King' will hit theaters July 19, 2019.