Daily Horoscope For Friday, November 23, 2018

Daily Horoscope For Thursday, November 22, 2018



ARIES



(March 21-April 19)

This is a wonderful day to make long-range plans for the future. Talk to daily contacts, siblings and relatives, because their input, especially if they are older, might help you.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You feel practical about your money and possessions today. If shopping, you will want to buy long-lasting, practical items because you need to feel financially secure.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Today you feel highly disciplined, which is why you will accomplish a lot. Definitely choose work that requires discipline and self-control while you have the perseverance and concentration necessary to succeed.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Any kind of research will go extremely well for you today. You want to dive in and meticulously check details or search for answers. (Great!)

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Someone older might have excellent advice for you today. In particular, you might be concerned about how to make your future dreams a reality. (There’s always a way.)

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Discussions with authority figures will go well today because they perceive you as sensible, reliable and hardworking. And your financial projections seem to be solid.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Make long-range travel plans today. Similarly, future plans related to publishing, the media, medicine and the law will be well-planned with attention to detail.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A favor or advice from someone older, wiser or richer might come your way today. Listen to whatever is offered, because you can learn from others right now.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a good day to examine your closest friendships and partnerships. Look at your habits and style, and how they fit (or not) with others. You can learn something!

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Make a plan to get better organized at work today. You’ll find that whatever you do, your efforts will bring you long-lasting results. You can’t lose.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a good day to make future plans for vacations, the education of young people or anything having to do with professional sports. You have the patience and attention to detail necessary to do this.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Discussions with older family members can help you today. What you need is practical, hands-on advice that makes a difference in the here and now.