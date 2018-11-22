Margot Robbie reprises role of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad spin-off

Oscar nominee, Margot Robbie revealed the title of the Suicide Squad spin-off on Wednesday which is Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).



The Australian actress posted a picture of the title page of the script of Birds of Prey by Christina Hodson on her Instagram account on which the addition in the title was handwritten.

The title name was confirmed by Warner Bros Pictures on their twitter handle along with the release date.

The studios wrote, “@MargotRobbie #BirdsofPrey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) hits theaters 2.7.20.”

The 28 year old actress is reprising her role of Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad movie in which her performance was appreciated.

The spin-off will be directed by Cathy Yan, featuring Ewan McGregor as the villain Black Mask, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.

The story will follow Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes - Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya - come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord.

The film will be co-produced by Robbie along with Sue Kroll and Bryan Unkeless.