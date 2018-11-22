Erdogan could meet Saudi Crown Prince on G20 sidelines: spokesman

ANKARA: Turkey´s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Argentina next week amid tensions between Ankara and Riyadh, the Turkish presidential spokesman said Thursday.



"We are looking at the programme," spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in Ankara. "There could be" a meeting between the two men, he said.

Saudi Arabia and Turkey are clashing over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, 59, inside the kingdom´s consulate in Istanbul last month.

Such a meeting would be the first face-to-face encounter between Erdogan and the crown prince since the killing.

The two men previously spoke on the phone last month where they discussed joint efforts to shed light on what happened to Khashoggi.