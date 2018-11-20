Ranveer, Deepika land in Bengaluru for first wedding reception

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrived in Bengaluru to host their first wedding reception for extended family. The couple came back to India on Sunday after getting married in Lake Como, Italy last week.



The video of the newlyweds went viral of arriving in Bengaluru airport. The actors could be seen walking down the stairs. However, Deepika is taking stairs as Ranveer chose to use the escalators.

Meanwhile both actors’ gaze is fixed on each other.



Earlier today, the couple shared the pictures from their wedding ceremony held in Italy which melted the heart of millions.

The couple will be hosting a wedding reception for their extended family in Bengaluru on Wednesday followed by another reception held in Mumbai on November 28 for their industry friends.