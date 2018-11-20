Netflix reveals Hindi voice cast for Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

Netflix announced names of Bollywood’s A-listers as the voice cast for the Hindi dubbed version of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle on Wednesday.



Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff will lend their voice for some of the lead characters of the movie.

Abhishek Bachchan will voice the black panther Bagheera, Kareena Kapoor will voice the mysterious snake Kaa, Anil Kapoor will voice the friendly bear Baloo, Madhuri Dixit will play Mowgli’s adoptive wolf mother Nisha and Jackie Shroff will play the villain, Shere Khan.

The actors showed their excitement for the roles and responded through their social media accounts.

Anil Kapoor wrote, “Bringing the 'bear necessities' to Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle as Baloo, the tenacious mentor.”

Madhuri Dixit wrote, “Ferocious when provoked, especially when it comes to her man cub! Nisha brings the motherly instinct alive in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. So excited to be the voice behind Nisha,”

Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “So happy to be a part of a story I have always loved. He is ready to do whatever it takes to keep Mowgli alive. Wait for Bagheera in Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle,”

Jackie Shroff wrote, “Was an absolute privilege and total blast to dub for this character!! I AM Shere Khan!!”

The international cast is as strong as this one including the likes of Christian Bale (Bagheera), Andy Serkis (Baloo), Benedict Cumberbatch (Shere Khan), Cate Blanchett (Kaa) and Rohan Chand (Mowgli) along with others.

Directed by Andy Serkis the Netflix movie will be released globally on 7 December.