Daily Horoscope For Tuesday, November 20, 2018

What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...



ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a good day to play it low-key. You need to keep a low profile, in part because this will give you a chance to rejuvenate. (Or recover.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

A discussion with a female friend could be significant today. Talk to someone about your hopes and dreams for the future, because this person’s feedback will help you.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You’ll definitely be noticed by others today, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. (This includes the police.) Be aware of this if you’re considering doing something sly.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Do something different today. Go someplace you’ve never been before. Be a tourist in your own city so that you can have a little adventure!

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Attend to red-tape details today. Make friends with your bank account. Check issues with taxes, bills and whatnot to make sure the posse isn’t going to knock on your door.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Because the Moon is directly opposite your sign today, you’ll have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Hey – compromise is not such a big deal.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Set aside a little time today to try to get better organized. You are very affected by your surroundings, and when things are less cluttered, you feel better.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Sports, movies, parties, playful times with children and little vacations will please you today. You want to have fun, and you want to kick up your heels! (No harm in that.)

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a down-home day. Just hang out at home or putter around the house doing a few things. Conversations with a parent could be significant.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A busy day full of short trips, errands and talking to others. You have a strong need to tell somebody something today.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Try to get a better picture of your cash-flow scene today. Take a look at

your earnings and your expenses. How do they stack up?

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

The Moon is in your sign today, which will make you a bit more emotional than usual. However, it also will bring you a little bit of extra good luck. Yay!