Have you seen this picture of Deepika holding mother-in-law's hand?

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh and his now bride Deepika Padukone checked in to Mumbai on Sunday after their fairytale-like wedding at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy concluded with joy.

The nuptials of one of the most revered couples of Bollywood were a highly intimate and private affair that steered clear of all the media attention and glare.

However, a few pictures from the ceremony have made their way to the internet. One such picture was shared online that showcases the newlyweds posing closely with Ranveer’s family.

The photo seems to have been captured at the couple’s Konkani style ceremony where the duo is seen standing with Ranveer’s father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, his mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani.

In an adorable show of affection, Deepika is seen holding hands of her mother-in-law Anju in the photo.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in an exquisite ceremony at the scenic Lake Como of Italy on November 14 and 15 in Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies.



They are all set to hold two receptions, one on November 21 in Deepika’s hometown Bengaluru and the second on November 28 at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt for their friends from the film industry.