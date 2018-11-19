Sridevi to get posthumously honored at IFFI

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be paying accolades posthumously, to the late Bollywood icon Sridevi who breathed her last, earlier this year in Dubai.



According to a report by the Indian Express, the 49th edition of the award show will be including the departed Chandni starlet in its homage section, who had eminently launched the Indian Panorama section in Goa last year.

Moreover, a statement by the organizing team revealed that the actor’s last project, Mom, will also be getting screened, which had posthumously scored her the award for Best Actress at the 65th National Film Awards.

Sridevi had bitten the dust on February 24, 2018 at the age of 55 after an accidental drowning in Dubai.

It was also announced that late veteran actor Vinod Khanna will also be getting honored during the course of the event who had lost his fight with cancer in April of 2017.