8 things you need to know about Isha Ambani's 450-crore Mumbai residence gifted by in-laws

It has been raining weddings in Bollywood lately. After the extravagant nuptials of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took place at Lake Como in Italy on November 14 and 15, another high-profile wedding is set to take place by the scenic lake in December.

Isha Ambani, daughter of famed Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, will be tying the knot with fiancé Anand Piramal on December 12 at Como. According to latest Indian media reports, the bride-to-be has just been gifted a bungalow in Mumbai by her in-laws worth INR 420 crores!

The luxurious bungalow is a plush sea-facing apartment in Worli, Mumbai named the iconic Gulita building facing the Arabian Sea.

India Today reports that the Piramals had won the bid for the building in 2012 and bought the property for 450 crores six years back. The building is Anand’s parents Swati and Ajay Piramal’s gift to the newly-weds.



It is being said that while the Antilia, the famous Ambani residence, is the most-sought after property in India, Isha’s future home is no far behind.

India Today quoted a source as saying: "We have been given the deadline of December 1 to complete the work. A big puja is scheduled to take place on December 1 and the work is in full swing. Most of materials are imported. The bungalow has been given a 'diamond theme'. It has a swimming pool, one specially-made diamond room, a temple room, three-floor basement for parking and other services, one high-ceilinged huge hall."

Following is everything you need to know about Isha and Anand's new home:

1. Gulita is spread over 50,000 square feet. The sprawling mansion has five floors.

2. The building boasts a basement that has a lawn and a multi-purpose room.

3. There is an open-air water body too in the basement.

4. Other floors house living and dining halls, bedrooms, circular studies and triple-height multi-purpose rooms.

5. The bungalow has lounge areas and dressing rooms on different floors. There are servants' quarters too.

6. On December 1, a puja is to take place at the bungalow and after December 12, Isha and Anand will move in.



7. The interiors are currently being worked upon.

8. The bungalow offers some stunning views of the Arabian Sea.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got engaged in a private ceremony at Lake Como in Italy in September. They will have their fairytale wedding at the same venue after two-day pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur.