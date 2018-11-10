Japan TV station cancels K-Pop stars BTS over nuke bomb shirt

A TV network in Japan has cancelled the wildly popular K-pop band BTS, after controversy that erupted over a shirt worn by one of the band members which depicted the US atomic bombing of Japan.



The international superstars were to perform on TV Asahi on Friday, but the station abruptly cancelled the show after a photo of member wearing the shirt received lots of online exposure. The shirt had the slogan “Patriotism Our History Liberation Korea” over it with the photo of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

In the Second World War 1945, US dropped two atomic bombs over Hiroshima and Nagasaki that changed everything for Japan for ever. The bombing led to Japan’s surrender and the end of World War II also the end of Japan's colonial rule of the Korean peninsula which began in 1910. Japan and Korea's shared wartime history remains an extremely sensitive topic in both countries.

BTS member Jimin reportedly wore the shirt last year, on August 15, the day on which Koreans celebrate the end of Japanese occupation in 1945.

"We apologize for disappointing fans who were looking forward to this. BTS will continue their efforts to connect with fans on stage and also through music," the group said on their website.

Some Japanese fans of the band expressed disgust on Twitter that their show was cancelled over a T-shirt.

The biggest boy band in the world recently spoke at the United Nations. They are the first K-pop group ever who have been given this honor. The band comprises of 7 boys who have seen overwhelming success in recent years with its ever-changing rotation of hair colors and musical influences. This year, the band was not only the first K-pop band to reach the top spot on the Billboard Artist 100 Chart, it did so twice in the span of a few months.

In August, BTS broke Taylor Swift’s record for biggest YouTube video debut, racking up 45 million views for their video “Idol” in just 24 hours. In October, they finished off the North American leg of their “Love Yourself” world tour with a sold-out performance to a crowd of about 40,000 at Citi Field in New York City.