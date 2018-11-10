Sat November 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live cricket score

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live cricket score
Highlight vision of Iqbal instead of announcing public holiday, says PM

Highlight vision of Iqbal instead of announcing public holiday, says PM
British Backpacker Society returns to Pakistan

British Backpacker Society returns to Pakistan
Export industry in tatters as PTI govt takes big U-turn

Export industry in tatters as PTI govt takes big U-turn
Iqbal: poor philosophy, rich poetry

Iqbal: poor philosophy, rich poetry
World's first AI news anchor unveiled in China

World's first AI news anchor unveiled in China
Canada slaps anti-dumping duties on Pakistani steels

Canada slaps anti-dumping duties on Pakistani steels
Faisalabad-based firm Interloop plans Pakistan’s biggest ever private sector IPO

Faisalabad-based firm Interloop plans Pakistan’s biggest ever private sector IPO
Why Zardari fears arrest?

Why Zardari fears arrest?
CCP approves world largest mobile payment platform’s entry into Pakistan

CCP approves world largest mobile payment platform’s entry into Pakistan

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Japan TV station cancels K-Pop stars BTS over nuke bomb shirt

A TV network in Japan has cancelled the wildly popular K-pop band BTS, after controversy that erupted over a shirt worn by one of the band members which depicted the US atomic bombing of Japan.

The international superstars were to perform on TV Asahi on Friday, but the station abruptly cancelled the show after a photo of member wearing the shirt received lots of online exposure. The shirt had the slogan “Patriotism Our History Liberation Korea” over it with the photo of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

In the Second World War 1945, US dropped two atomic bombs over Hiroshima and Nagasaki that changed everything for Japan for ever. The bombing led to Japan’s surrender and the end of World War II also the end of Japan's colonial rule of the Korean peninsula which began in 1910. Japan and Korea's shared wartime history remains an extremely sensitive topic in both countries.

BTS member Jimin reportedly wore the shirt last year, on August 15, the day on which Koreans celebrate the end of Japanese occupation in 1945.

"We apologize for disappointing fans who were looking forward to this. BTS will continue their efforts to connect with fans on stage and also through music," the group said on their website.

Some Japanese fans of the band expressed disgust on Twitter that their show was cancelled over a T-shirt.

The biggest boy band in the world recently spoke at the United Nations. They are the first K-pop group ever who have been given this honor. The band comprises of 7 boys who have seen overwhelming success in recent years with its ever-changing rotation of hair colors and musical influences. This year, the band was not only the first K-pop band to reach the top spot on the Billboard Artist 100 Chart, it did so twice in the span of a few months.

In August, BTS broke Taylor Swift’s record for biggest YouTube video debut, racking up 45 million views for their video “Idol” in just 24 hours. In October, they finished off the North American leg of their “Love Yourself” world tour with a sold-out performance to a crowd of about 40,000 at Citi Field in New York City.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Rapper Ice Cube takes aim at Trump with new song

Rapper Ice Cube takes aim at Trump with new song
Malibu burning: Kardashians, Lady Gaga, Cher fear for homes

Malibu burning: Kardashians, Lady Gaga, Cher fear for homes
Thugs of Hindostan sets new box office record on opening day with Rs 50.75 crore

Thugs of Hindostan sets new box office record on opening day with Rs 50.75 crore
Avengers 4 might be MCU’s longest movie ever, Joe Russo

Avengers 4 might be MCU’s longest movie ever, Joe Russo
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 2nd ODI

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 2nd ODI
Facebook stops requiring arbitration of sexual harassment claims

Facebook stops requiring arbitration of sexual harassment claims
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Photos & Videos

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death
Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day