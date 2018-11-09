Fri November 09, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 9, 2018

Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson-starrer 'Red Notice' pushes release date

Hollywood stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Gal Gadot will be reuniting on silver screens with their upcoming action comedy Red Notice, which has reportedly been pushed ahead for release.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the Rawson Marshall Thurber directorial that was bringing the two stars alongside each other once again after Fast and Furious, has postponed its release date from June 2020 to November 2020, which means fans will have to hold their horses for a while longer.

In the thriller film, The Rock, 46, will be donning the avatar of an Interpol agent handed the perilous job of taking into custody the most wanted art thief on the chase.

On the other hand, the 33-year-old Wonder Woman’s character has not yet been revealed but speculations have suggested that the actor could be stepping into the role of the art thief.

After initially getting a release date for 2019, the film was moved ahead to June 2020 and has reportedly been shifted for the third time to November 2020. 

