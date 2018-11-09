Fri November 09, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 9, 2018

Ranbir and Alia back on work after Diwali, attend dance classes

MUMBAI: After a weekend-long holiday for Diwali, Bollywood lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back on work for the shoot of their upcoming movie 'Brahmastra'. The couple was seen together attending dance classes in Mumbai.

For the dance practice, the duo kept it simple. Alia was seen wearing a printed maxi dress, Ranbir looked his dapper self in a grey t-shirt which he paired with a pair of blue denim and blue and red checked shirt.

Alia and Ranbir have been involved in each other’s families as well. From travelling together, attending parties and family dinners, they are seen together at many places. The couple is cute, as a matter of fact that they take good photos of each other which are uploaded on social media accounts by them.

'Brahmastra' marks Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first collaboration. It is a trilogy and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in lead roles. The first part of Brahmastra is expected to release in August 2019. The movie is being directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’, Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ and Abhishek Verman’s ‘Kalank’. 

