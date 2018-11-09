Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

One of the two big weddings of the year has got its license of marriage from court reportedly. According to The Blast, Priyanka & Nick went to the Beverly Hills Courthouse to fill out necessary paperwork for a marriage license.



The couple wanted to sort out legal matters before getting married. They visited courthouse before Priyanka flew off to celebrate another bachelorette week. The Quantico star last week celebrated her bridal shower at Tiffany & Co. with her mom in NYC and then with Sophie Turner in Los Angeles.

The couple has decided to bring their wedding license with them to India for their wedding in a traditional way and then to file the license in the U.S. to make the wedding official in both countries.

The couple ever since the news of their affair are in spotlights. They have been complimenting each other on & off screen. In a recent interview with USA Today, Nick talked about his relationship with his fiancée. “You have to be honest with your other half. That’s where the beauty of a real relationship is, being able to be your authentic self. I have that in my life now.”

“It’s really about trying to keep as much time as you can for yourselves. Not letting the outside world penetrate the world that you create for each other, or the world with your family and friends and your inner circle,” he added.

Priyanka and Nick are getting married at Rajasthan’s Mehrangarh Fort in December.