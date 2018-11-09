Fri November 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz

Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz
China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful

China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful
Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal
Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office

Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office
Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament
Yemen officially offered mediation

Yemen officially offered mediation
The minefield that is human rights

The minefield that is human rights
‘Pakistan gets $1 bn market access from China’

‘Pakistan gets $1 bn market access from China’

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

One of the two big weddings of the year has got its license of marriage  from court reportedly. According to The Blast, Priyanka & Nick went to the Beverly Hills Courthouse to fill out necessary paperwork for a marriage license.

The couple wanted to sort out legal matters before getting married. They visited courthouse before Priyanka flew off to celebrate another bachelorette week. The Quantico star last week celebrated her bridal shower at Tiffany & Co. with her mom in NYC and then with Sophie Turner in Los Angeles.

The couple has decided to bring their wedding license with them to India for their wedding in a traditional way and then to file the license in the U.S. to make the wedding official in both countries.

The couple ever since the news of their affair are in spotlights. They have been complimenting each other on & off screen. In a recent interview with USA Today, Nick talked about his relationship with his fiancée. “You have to be honest with your other half. That’s where the beauty of a real relationship is, being able to be your authentic self. I have that in my life now.”

“It’s really about trying to keep as much time as you can for yourselves. Not letting the outside world penetrate the world that you create for each other, or the world with your family and friends and your inner circle,” he added.

Priyanka and Nick are getting married at Rajasthan’s Mehrangarh Fort in December.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Sarkar row: Makers of new box-office hit agree to drop controversial scenes

Sarkar row: Makers of new box-office hit agree to drop controversial scenes
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Load More load more

Spotlight

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Photos & Videos

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day
Sarkar row: Makers of new box-office hit agree to drop controversial scenes

Sarkar row: Makers of new box-office hit agree to drop controversial scenes