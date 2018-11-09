Fri November 09, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 9, 2018

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

After the hovering buzz around social media of the iconic Bollywood film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai getting a sequel, director Karan Johar has stepped forward on Wednesday refuting the claims.

The 46-year-old esteemed film director had put the hearsay as well as the hopes and anticipation of Bollywood fanatics to rest, after responding to a tweet on his official handle of whether a second part of the crowd-favorite film is to be expected or not.

With a clear and resounding “No,” the reports were turned down, that had started circulating earlier this year when the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director had hinted at a possibility in one of the episodes of his radio show -Calling Karan Season 2.

“If I made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2, I would cast Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor in it,” he had stated.

Presently the Bollywood bigwig is getting ready to work on his next directorial ‘Takht’ which will commence its production in 2019.

