Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz

Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

World

AFP
November 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trudeau warns Canada postal strike must end as Christmas looms

OTTAWA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday warned Canada´s post office and its striking workers to resolve their issues or face government intervention to ensure packages are delivered during the holiday season.

Canada Post workers went on a rotating strike on October 22, disrupting delivery in a handful of cities at a time -- more than 150 in total so far -- after nearly one year of collective bargaining stalled.

"Obviously we are preoccupied with the situation at Canada Post," Trudeau told reporters.

"Christmas season is approaching and we know that´s when Canadians use Canada Post more than at any other time," he said.

"Of course, management and the union both know this. But if we don´t see significant resolution shortly, all options will be on the table for resolving this."

The government could pass back-to-work legislation forcing an end to the strike, or impose a contract on both parties.

The union is asking for new hires to help meet a 30 percent increase in parcel deliveries, as well as an end to forced overtime and pay equity for rural carriers.

Canada Post said the strikes, which moved to the Atlantic and Pacific coast provinces on Thursday, have created backlogs in mail and parcel deliveries.

"Customers could see delays of several days," it said in a statement, while calling its offer to workers of increased wages, job security and improved benefits "significant."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

500,000 people killed in Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan due to US 'war on terror': study

500,000 people killed in Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan due to US 'war on terror': study
US shooter identified as 28-year-old veteran named Ian David Long

US shooter identified as 28-year-old veteran named Ian David Long
Police detain two students outside Beijing Apple store

Police detain two students outside Beijing Apple store
Lion Air jet in another accident, a week after deadly crash

Lion Air jet in another accident, a week after deadly crash
Load More load more

Spotlight

Google outlines steps to tackle workplace harassment

Google outlines steps to tackle workplace harassment
Virat Kohli attempts to pacify fuming online users after 'leave India' comment

Virat Kohli attempts to pacify fuming online users after 'leave India' comment
Twitter floods with Jaun Elia’s poetry on his 16th death anniversary

Twitter floods with Jaun Elia’s poetry on his 16th death anniversary
Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Photos & Videos

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding
Thugs of Hindostan becomes the talk of town but for all the wrong reasons

Thugs of Hindostan becomes the talk of town but for all the wrong reasons
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report