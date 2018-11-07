Wed November 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do
Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims
Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes
Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today
5m housing units require Rs16 trillion in five years

5m housing units require Rs16 trillion in five years

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra is in Amsterdam these days alongside her beloved girl gang where the ravishing actress is partying hard before her wedding with American singer Nick Jonas scheduled to take place in December.

The ‘Quantico’ starlet had a ball during her stunning bridal shower at Tiffany’s in New York, after which she jetted off to the ‘city of canal’ to continue the celebratory streak as she had her astounding bachelorette party on a cruise.

The 36-year-old actress’ festive mood doesn’t look like to die down any time soon as she was recently seen having a slumber party with her girlfriends before heading off to Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Pee Cee took to Instagram to post pictures of her dreamy pyjama party, with the caption: “Payjamas are cool..”


Clad in casual pink pyjamas, Priyanka looked effortlessly beautiful in all pictures. Her cousin Parineeti Chopra, and sister-in-law Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame are also seen enjoying with the soon-to-be bride.

Priyanka also mentioned the people who were missing from the party. She wrote,” #bridesquad #payjamasandheels @tam2cul @srishtibehlarya @daniellejonas @mubinarattonsey you were missed."

Priyanka Chopra is now back in Mumbai and was accompanied by sister Parineeti Chopra as they were spotted at the airport.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Aamir Khan's upcoming movie 'Thugs of Hindostan' likely to break Dangal's record

Aamir Khan's upcoming movie 'Thugs of Hindostan' likely to break Dangal's record
Fans hope for early recovery of Gulbahar Bano, says her lawyer

Fans hope for early recovery of Gulbahar Bano, says her lawyer
Load More load more

Spotlight

Wish to go to sleep and wake up refreshed like normal people: Jemima on insomnia

Wish to go to sleep and wake up refreshed like normal people: Jemima on insomnia

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Photos & Videos

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer