Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra is in Amsterdam these days alongside her beloved girl gang where the ravishing actress is partying hard before her wedding with American singer Nick Jonas scheduled to take place in December.



The ‘Quantico’ starlet had a ball during her stunning bridal shower at Tiffany’s in New York, after which she jetted off to the ‘city of canal’ to continue the celebratory streak as she had her astounding bachelorette party on a cruise.

The 36-year-old actress’ festive mood doesn’t look like to die down any time soon as she was recently seen having a slumber party with her girlfriends before heading off to Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Pee Cee took to Instagram to post pictures of her dreamy pyjama party, with the caption: “Payjamas are cool..”





Clad in casual pink pyjamas, Priyanka looked effortlessly beautiful in all pictures. Her cousin Parineeti Chopra, and sister-in-law Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame are also seen enjoying with the soon-to-be bride.

Priyanka also mentioned the people who were missing from the party. She wrote,” #bridesquad #payjamasandheels @tam2cul @srishtibehlarya @daniellejonas @mubinarattonsey you were missed."

Priyanka Chopra is now back in Mumbai and was accompanied by sister Parineeti Chopra as they were spotted at the airport.