Marseille building collapse death toll rises to four

At least four people died in the southern French city of Marseille in two building collapses on Monday.

Four bodies, including two women and two men, have so far been recovered by rescue workers from the 15 metre pile of rubble. The buildings on Rue d'Aubagne, a narrow shopping street, had collapsed suddenly on Monday Morning.

According to rescue sources, the cause of the collapses was unknown and that the search for anyone who may be missing was continuing. The authorities were trying to trace five residents and three other people who had been invited to the buildings.

Marseille has experienced unusually heavy rains and bad weather in the last few weeks.