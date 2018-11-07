Tue November 06, 2018
Kings of chaos

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

The day of the TLP

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan's export potential at China import expo

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

World

Web Desk
November 7, 2018

Marseille building collapse death toll rises to four

At least four people  died in the southern French city of Marseille in two building collapses on Monday.

Four bodies, including two women and two men, have so far been   recovered by rescue workers from the 15 metre pile of rubble.  The buildings on Rue d'Aubagne, a narrow shopping street, had collapsed suddenly on Monday Morning.

According to rescue sources, the cause of the collapses was unknown and that the search for anyone who may be missing was continuing. The authorities were trying to trace five residents and three other people who had been invited to the buildings.

Marseille has experienced unusually heavy rains and bad weather in the last few weeks.

