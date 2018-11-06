Tue November 06, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 6, 2018

Share

Zero makers clarify allegations of hurting Sikh sentiments

The filmmakers of Zero has issued a response statement against the filed compliant made against Shah Rukh Khan and director of the movie Aanand L Rai by Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Majinder Singh Sirsa is the general secretary of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee who filed a complaint against Shahrukh Khan and Aanand L Rai. 

The issue was raised on SRK wearing ‘Gatra Kirpan’ as ordinary dagger which hurts the sentiments of Sikh community.

The filmmakers has taken the notice of the complaint and issued a statement clarifying that they did not want to hurt any religious sentiments and denied the use of ‘Kirpan’ in the movie stating that the dagger used is famously called Katar in Indian subcontinent.

The spokesman of the film stated, “The concern is duly noted and we wish to respectfully clarify that the film does not depict a Kirpan but in fact has used what is commonly known as a Katar. 

The filmmakers have been careful not to hurt the feelings of any community including the Sikh community.”

They further added, “The film is about celebrating incompleteness and to tell a heartfelt story. We trust you (MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa) will appreciate our stand that any concern this may have caused is completely inadvertent,”

Starring Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, the film will be released on 21 December.

Advertisement

