Rebel Wilson apologizes for calling herself the first plus-size rom com star

While the shift in the entertainment business is welcoming a progressive and more accepting approach in films at a frequent pace, Hollywood star Rebel Wilson may have told herself she is the first-plus sized actor to appear in a rom-com.



The 38-year-old star, taking on the lead role in the upcoming romantic comedy titled ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ declared herself in one of her interviews with Ellen DeGeneres as the first plus-sized actor to star in a lead-role.

“I had such a ball filming Isn’t It Romantic. I always add my own jokes and I’m also kind of proud to be the first ever plus-size girl to be the star of the romantic comedy,” she stated.

However, the internet begged to differ, as soon after her comments, several users online began listing the luminaries who had achieved this feat, way before she did.

Subsequent to the disparaging comments, the Pitch Perfect starlet turned to Twitter to issue an apology to all those who she overlooked while making the remarks.

“In a couple of well-intentioned moments, hoping to lift my fellow plus-sized women up, I neglected to show the proper respect to those who climbed this mountain before me like Mo’Nique, Queen Latifah, Melissa McCarthy, Ricki Lake and many others,” she stated.

She further went on to add: “With the help of some very compassionate and well-thought out responses from others on social media, I now realise what I said was not only wrong but also incredibly hurtful. To be part of a problem I was hoping I was helping makes it that much more embarrassing and hard to acknowledge.

“I blocked people on Twitter because I was hurting from the criticism, but those are the people I actually need to hear from more, not less. Again, I am deeply sorry,” she said ending her Twitter thread.

Her upcoming film Isn’t It Romantic, directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson shows the actor stuck in a parallel-universe with her life becoming a romantic-comedy after an accident with a mugger.