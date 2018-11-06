SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

Upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Zero’ has landed in hot waters after hurting the sentiments of the Sikh population allegedly.



A complaint by the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) general secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa was filed against the film at a local police station on Monday.

According to Sirsa, Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance in the trailer wearing ‘Gatra Kirpan’ (article of Sikh faith) has caused upheaval amongst the Sikh community around the world.

The Akali Dal legislator told the police that according to the Sikh Rehat Maryada only an ‘Amritdhari Sikh’ can wear the ‘Gatra Kirpan’. He further urged the police to lodge an FIR against the movie.

Moreover, he urged authorities to cancel airing the promo showcasing SRK wearing the Kirpan without any delay.

He stated that the actor has offended the religious views of Sikhs by not only wearing the ‘Kirpan’ in the promo, but also projecting a lighter mood thus displaying the sacred article of faith in an amusing manner. He further added that Sikhs will not endure such mischievous acts in films or in real life.

Meanwhile Sirsa said, “Sikh Guru Sahiban have given enough power and strength to the Sikhs to fight with such situations if they arise in their life.”

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, ‘Zero’ is slated to release on December 21, 2018.