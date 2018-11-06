Tue November 06, 2018
World

AFP
November 6, 2018

Saudi Arabia to build first nuclear research reactor

Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday laid the foundation stone for the kingdom´s first nuclear research reactor, state media said, as the kingdom seeks to diversify its energy mix.

The reactor was among seven projects launched by the prince during a visit to Riyadh´s King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

SPA offered no details on when the research or non-power reactor -- typically used for research, development and education purposes -- would be built and at what cost.

Saudi Arabia currently draws on oil and natural gas to meet its own fast-growing power demand and desalinate its water.

The world´s top crude exporter harbours plans to build 16 nuclear reactors over the next two decades for $80 billion as it seeks to diversify, despite concerns over nuclear proliferation in the Middle East.

Prince Mohammed said in March that if Iran develops a nuclear weapon, Riyadh will do so too.

In an interview with CBS television, he likened regional rival Iran´s supreme leader to Hitler, saying he "wants to create his own project in the Middle East".

Riyadh held deep reservations over the 2015 accord aimed at curbing Iran´s nuclear ambitions and hailed President Donald Trump´s announcement in May that the United States was withdrawing from the deal.

Monday´s announcement comes as the US vowed to be "relentless" in countering Iran as sweeping new sanctions took effect.

